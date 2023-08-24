trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653157
NewsIndia
K SIVAN

'Just Because Of...': Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan On Why Chandrayaan-2 Couldn't Succeed

Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan's reaction came after Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the uncharted lunar south pole on Wednesday, making India the first country to do so.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 06:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Just Because Of...': Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan On Why Chandrayaan-2 Couldn't Succeed File Photo (ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Thursday said that the Chandrayaan-2 mission could not achieve success due to a 'small error' that occurred during the lunar mission in the year 2019.

Speaking to news agency ANI, K Sivan said," This event should have occurred four years ago. Just because of a small error that occurred in Chandrayaan-2, we could not achieve success. Otherwise, we could have achieved all these things four years ago. Now, we are very happy that we learned from the error and corrected it."

K Sivan further stated that Chandrayaan-3 was configured with corrections in 2019.

"In 2019 itself, we configured Chandrayaan-3, and what corrections are to be done were also decided in 2019 itself. Yesterday, we saw the fruit of that effort," he said.

"Finally, our prayers came true. After landing we did not come back, I was still sitting in the control room till the rover came out of the lander. Only after seeing that the rover came out of the lander and moved over the surface of the moon, I came back to my home late at night," he added. 

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, `Vikram`, touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train