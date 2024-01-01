trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704802
NewsIndia
ISRO

ISRO Rockets Into New Year: XPoSat Launch Today, Check Timing And More Here

XPoSat is ISRO's space observatory to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISRO Rockets Into New Year: XPoSat Launch Today, Check Timing And More Here

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch a space mission on January 1, deploying the PSLV-DL variant rocket carrying the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) and 10 additional payloads. Previously, ISRO conducted space missions in January using its PSLV and GSLV rockets, but never on the inaugural day of the calendar year.

At 9.10 a.m. the Indian rocket PSLV-DL variant with the code PSLV-C58, standing 44.4-metre tall and weighing 260 ton, will blast off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh XPoSat weighing about 740 kg and 10 scientific payloads fixed to the PSLV Orbital Platform.

At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit XPoSat at an altitude of about 650 km. In its normal configuration, the PSLV is a four-stage/engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels, alternatively, with six booster motors strapped onto the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

The ISRO has five types of PSLV rockets -- Standard, Core Alone, XL, DL, and QL. The major difference between them is the number of strap-on boosters used which, in turn, largely depends on the weight of the satellites to be orbited.

The PSLV uses 6,4,2 solid rocket strap-on motors to augment the thrust provided by the first stage in PSLV-XL, QL & DL variants, respectively. However, strap-ons are not used in the core-alone version (PSLV-CA).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!