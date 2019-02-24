हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

ISRO set to launch first 3 orbit mission with PSLV-C45 on March 21

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch PSLV-C45 on March 21 which will put 30 satellites in three different orbits. The PSLV-C45 will also carry a staellite for electronic intelligence.

ISRO set to launch first 3 orbit mission with PSLV-C45 on March 21

CHENNAI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch PSLV-C45 on March 21 which will put 30 satellites in three different orbits. The PSLV-C45 will also carry a staellite for electronic intelligence.

Speaking to ANI, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said: “On March 21 we will have PSLV-C45 launch. It is going to launch an electronic intelligence satellite, along with 29 customer satellites from other countries. The speciality of this mission is that for the first time PSLV will launch satellites in 3 different orbits.”

Talking about the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second moon mission, Sivan said that the Bengaluru-based space institute is set to launch the mission by April end.

Sivan also talked about the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which will launch two ‘strategic purpose’ satellites in July-August this year.

“SSLV is a small satellite launcher. The first launch will take place in July-August where two small satellites will be launched. They are for a strategic purpose and will be used for monitoring and mapping,” he said.

“Very soon we are going to make PSLVs from industry for which L and T and HAL have formed a consortium. Along with that small satellite launch vehicles will also be made by the industry,” Sivan added.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given its nod on February 19, allowing the set up of a new company under Department of Space (DoS) to make use of the research and development work carried out by ISRO at commerical level. 

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
ISROPSLV C-45ISRO PSLV C-45ISRO Chandrayaan 2
Next
Story

'Burqa-clad' man beaten up in Kolkata on suspicions of being child-lifter, 17 arrested

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: Rajnath Singh brief PM Modi on security situation in India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close