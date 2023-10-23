The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today unveiled its plan for the first human mission in space. It may be noted that ISRO last week successfully test-launched the test flight of the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the Gaganyaan Mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO Chief Somanath informed that the purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system in the mission.

Now, the ISRO said that it will give preference to women scientists and astronauts while sending humans to space. ISRO said that it will train women pilots for the mission. The mission will be launched in 2025. ISRO Chief S Somnath said that the human mission is likely to start in 2025. He said that the first mission will be of a shorter duration and initially fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force will be tested for the role. Somnath said that ISRO doesn't have women pilots at present for mission testing but once they are available, it will pave a new path.

The ISRO chief also said that when scientific activities will increase, scientists may go as astronauts and there will be greater opportunities for women.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian waters. This programme will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia, and China.

Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.