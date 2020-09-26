Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar for assembly polls 2020, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by saying that state Assembly polls should be contested on issues of development and law and order. Raut said if the state government has exhausted all poll issues, then some can be sent from Mumbai as a 'parcel'.

"Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as a parcel," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The COVID-19 has not eradicated from Bihar. The preparedness for the elections must be informed to voters, how one will be able to cast his votes, and how politicians will be able to do the rally," he added.

This comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Bihar Elections, according to which elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

Meanwhile, commenting on the probe initiated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in to the drugs case, related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case, Raut said, "The probe of the case started about murder and suicide. Now, narcotics came into the case. Nobody knows where will it go. It is under NCB`s jurisdiction to summon anyone to join the probe."

The NCB has arrested several people in the case including Sushant's girfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with Rajput`s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. An investigation was launched into his death after Rajput`s father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation