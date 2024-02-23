'It Shows Their Frustration': PM Modi Slams Congress, 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi For 'Nashedi' Remark On Youths In UP

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally in Varanasi, rebuking his disparaging remarks suggesting that "young people in Varanasi are lying drunk." PM Modi condemned this language, stating, "Congress Yuvraj says that youth of Kashi & UP are 'Nma ashedi'. What kind of language is this? Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state."

#WATCH | Varanasi | PM Modi attacks Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, says,"Congress' Yuvraj says that youth of Kashi & UP are 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this?. Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a… pic.twitter.com/KsCGQe3J0C — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

INDI Alliance Works For 'Parivar' Not Poor': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc while addressing the gathering in Varanasi. He said that the INDI alliance works for their 'parivar' (family) not the welfare of the poor. "Today every Dalit and every backward person of the country has to keep one more thing in mind. In our country, the people of the INDI alliance, who believe in instigating and fighting in the name of caste, oppose the schemes for the benefit of Dalits and the deprived. In the name of the welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family," the Prime Minister said.

UP's Decisive Support For NDA

During the same rally, PM Modi asserted, "This time, Uttar Pradesh has decided to give 100% seats to Modi and NDA (in Lok Sabha elections)." This declaration underscores the overwhelming backing of the NDA coalition in Uttar Pradesh.

Transforming Eastern India With 'Modi's Guarantee'

PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Eastern India, pledging, "We will soon make Eastern India the engine of growth of developed India,'' emphasizing his government's agenda for the transformation of the neglected regions.

Celebrating Sant Ravidas

Addressing the 647th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Ravidas, PM Modi emphasized, "Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. BJP government is for everyone, BJP government's schemes are for everyone," showcasing the government's inclusive approach. "Today, this mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort' has also become the mantra to connect with 140 crore countrymen," the PM said.

PM Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi and laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum, remarking, "Today I also have the privilege of inaugurating the new statue of Saint Ravidas ji. The foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum was also laid today."

Reflecting on Sant Ravidas's contributions, PM Modi underscored, "High caste, untouchability, discrimination. He raised his voice against all this," paying homage to the saint's efforts in combating social injustices.

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects In Varanasi

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates, dedicates & lays foundation stone of various projects in Varanasi, UP. https://t.co/9XUR9eJY1W — BJP (@BJP4India) February 23, 2024

PM Modi initiated various development projects, reinforcing Varanasi's trajectory of progress. A plethora of initiatives, spanning tourism and infrastructure development, were inaugurated, amplifying the city's growth prospects.

The Prime Minister announced the inauguration of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, indicating a comprehensive strategy for the city's holistic advancement.

Launching 23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore and laying the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore, PM Modi underscored a steadfast commitment to Varanasi's inclusive growth.