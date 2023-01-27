'It was an Islamic flag’: Police refutes claims of Pak flag in Bihar's Purnea

Purnea: The claim of hoisting the Pakistani flag in Purnea was proven incorrect. According to the media reports, the Pakistani flag was hoisted in Bihar's Purnea district. This flag was hoisted on a house near the little mosque at Shastri Nagar, Madhubani TOP police station, Purnea district. Despite the fact that this is described as a religious flag. The cops have already begun an investigation. A video is going viral on the internet with the claim that Pakistani flag was hoisted at the house of a teacher in Purnea city. However, a police investigation revealed that the flag hoisted at the teacher's house was not Pakistani.

According to SDM Rakesh Raman, the investigation confirmed that the claim made in the video is incorrect. The flag raised by the teacher is an Islamic flag, not a Pakistani flag as per reports. The police are now trying to locate the person who made this video go viral. Following his identity, an FIR will be filed against him.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the Madhubani TOP police station chief got the information verified. Investigation revealed that the said flag is a religious flag, which has been installed on the roof of the said person for about a month.