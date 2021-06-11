Italian marines case: Centre deposits Rs 10 crore received from Italy in Supreme Court, see timeline here

New Delhi: The Centre has deposited Rs 10 crore in the Supreme Court, which was paid by Italy as compensation to the kin of the two Kerala fishermen who were shot dead in 2012 by two Italian Marines.

Earlier, on April 9, the Centre asked the Supreme Court for the closure of judicial proceedings against the two Italian marines, saying that it has accepted the recent ruling of the international tribunal.

The Centre also said that it has accepted the Arbitral Tribunal's award United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which held that India is entitled to get compensation in the case but the trial of the marines will take place in Italy.

The Union government had assured the apex court that they will deposit the amount within three days, but the compensation could not be deposited even when the apex court took up the case on April 19.

The Supreme Court office revealed that the Centre deposited the compensation amount on April 26.

Timeline of the case:

February 15, 2012: Two fishermen, identified as Jelestine and Ajeesh Pinku, from Kerala who had gone deep sea fishing from the Neendakara Fishing Harbour, were shot dead in international waters.

February 17, 2012: The Italian oil tanker was brought to Kochi following the Indian Navy’s allegations that the Italian military personnel had gunned down two Indian fishermen.

February 19, 2012: Both the Italian marines, namely Latorre Massimiliano and Salvatore Girone, were arrested by Kerala Police.

February 22, 2012: The Italian government moved Kerala High Court.

April 20, 2012: Legal heirs of the two victim fishermen informed the Kerala High Court that a settlement has been reached between the Italian government representatives and them.

April 30, 2012: The Supreme Court questioned this settlement and called it “illegal and astonishing”.

May 18, 2021: A chargesheet is filed by the Neendakara Coastal Police.

May 20, 2012: Italy expressed unhappiness over the chargesheet filed against the Italian marines.

June 2, 2012: Both the Italian marines are released on bail after 105 days in custody.

February 22, 2013: The Apex Court granted permission to the Italian marines to visit their country to vote in elections.

March 11, 2013: Italy says the accused marines won’t come back to India.

July 26, 2015: Italy moves the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

August 24, 2015: The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea puts a status quo on the case. The tribunal asked both countries to suspend all court proceedings.

August 26, 2015: SC suspends proceedings against the Italian marines.

July 3, 2020: The Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague orders that the Italian marines won’t be tried in India, but in Italy, adding that India was entitled to compensation.

April 9, 2021: The Supreme Court directed the union government to deposit the Rs 10 crore compensation given by Italy to the kin of the fishermen killed by Italian marines in 2012.