SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- ssc.nic.in till September 2.

SSC Recruitment 2022- Important dates

Commencement of application process- August 12

Last date to apply for SSC JE posts- September 2

Last date to pay SSC JE application fee- September 3

Correction window- September 4

SSC JEE Exam date- November 2022

SSC JE recruitment 2022 vacancy details

"Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission," read the official notification. ALSO READ- One Nation One Exam Live: UGC proposal to merge JEE, NEET, CUET sparks debate

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria for various SSC JE posts are different, candidates can check the required educational qualification, age limit, and other eligibility conditions as per their desired posts in the official notification here.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 application fee

The application fee for SSC JE posts is Rs 100, however, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC JE Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of examination- Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) followed by a descriptive test- Paper-II. ALSO READ- RRB NTPC typing skill test held on Aug 12 cancelled for shift-1, details here

Candidates must note that the final selection and allocation of Ministries/Departments/Organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II and the preference of Ministries/Departments/Organizations exercised by them.