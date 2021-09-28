हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanhaiya Kumar

It's official! Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in Delhi

Apart from the former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya, Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also entered Congress

It&#039;s official! Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in Delhi
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: It's official now. Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress on Tuesday (September 28) in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, party sources said. Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party, they said. Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Mevani, who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist. Mevani's entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after handpicking the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.

"We look forward to working with these young leaders, Kumar & Mevani, to defeat the fascist forces ruling this country," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab, seen as a bold step by the party for wooing back the scheduled castes, traditionally considered the vote bank of the Congress. However, the party suffered a fresh setback in Punjab on Tuesday when state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanhaiya KumarJignesh MevaniCongressNavjot Singh SidhuCharanjit Singh Channi
Next
Story

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at sbi.co.in - check eligibility, application process

Must Watch

PT8M21S

See the deadliest artillery guns of the Indian Army