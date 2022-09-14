'It's Operation KICHAD': Congress after 8 party MLAs join BJP in Goa

New Delhi: In a big attack on the BJP, Congress on Wednesday said that the crossing over of eight of its Goa MLAs to the saffron party is part of the latter’s 'Operation Kichad'. The main opposition party also claimed that the deflection of its MLAs was fast-tracked because of the visible success of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ "Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast-tracked because of the visible success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is nervous," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 14, 2022

"A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP," he said.

His party colleague Pawan Khera echoed him and said the BJP, rattled by the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had organised 'Operation Kichad (mud)' in the coastal state. "Once again it has been proven that the BJP can only break," the Congress' communication department head said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Those who are not able to support this difficult journey of uniting India, fearing the threats of BJP, cross over to those who break... (they) should understand that India is watching," he added.

In a body blow to the party in Goa, eight of the Congress' 11 MLAs, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, joined the ruling BJP. Congress is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

The eight MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. conditions: Pramod Sawant said that eight MLAs of Congress joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unconditionally.

Addressing a press conference with state BJP chief Sadanant Shet Tanavade, Sawant said that BJP's strength in the 40-member Assembly has gone up to 28 with the eight new entrants. The chief minister said eight of the 11 MLAs of Congress, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, have joined the BJP.

"With today's development, the BJP now enjoys the support of 33 MLAs (including two of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and three Independents). These Congress MLAs have joined the BJP unconditionally," Sawant said.

Taking a dig, Sawant said 'the Congress Chhodo Yatra' has begun from Goa and exuded confidence that the BJP will win another Lok Sabha seat in Goa in the next elections.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP in Goa. The BJP retained power in the coastal state after assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress' strength will be depleted from 11 to three.