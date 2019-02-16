It's time to penetrate into Pakistan directly, says Shiv Sena over Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: Even as the government is preparing its response to Pakistan over Thursday's suicide attack on CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama, the Shiv Sena has said that it is now time to penetrate into Pakistan directly.

The remark was made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"This is not just a terrorist attack but an incursion of our intelligence agencies. If India had no prior information about such a major attack, then the question arises. What is the role of the intelligence agencies? If an intelligence failure led to the terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy then those who were in charge should be removed," Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

Thackeray made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

"After surgical strikes of 2016, it is now time to penetrate into Pakistan directly," he added.



Appealing the whole nation to stand together against Pakistan, Thackrey said, "In the whole country, people should come together to tell Pakistan that our country will not bend and we will teach them a lesson. Those who are in powers, if they do not understand what they are doing then they should be removed from their positions. We had made surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but now have to penetrate into Pakistan directly."

"Elections and every other thing is secondary but it is most important to give a tit-for-tat response to Pakistan," he added.

As many as 40 security personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

All 40 slain CRPF personnel were travelling in a bus which came under the terror attack.

JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, later claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the security establishment and the intelligence agencies in a tizzy.

Amid anger and widespread protests over the incident, PM Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan and said that the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack will be punished.

The government, which received wide support from the international community, also announced the withdrawal of ''Most Favoured Nation'' status granted to Pakistan.

During an all-party meeting held on Saturday, the government, as well as the opposition parties, unanimously agreed to take steps aimed at isolating Pakistan at the global level and pushing for a complete ban on terror outfits operating on its soil.

The NIA, which collected forensic samples from the Pulwama attack site, suggested that RDX was used in the attack, which might have been smuggled from across the border.

At least seven people were also detained by the police for questioning in connection with the attack.

While the security forces remained on a high alert in J&K, curfew was imposed in sensitive areas of the terrorism-hit state.

(With Agency inputs)