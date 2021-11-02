J-K govt constitutes State Investigation Agency to fasten probe into terror related cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will have its own investigating agency, State Investigation Agency ( SIA ) which will work as nodal agency of NIA and all other central agencies. The prime task will be to investigate the terror-related cases.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted the State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special agency to investigate crimes committed under various Acts, covering all cases related to terrorism.

Releasing an order on Monday (November 1) the Department of Home Affairs reads, " Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a specialised agency to be called the State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigation and prosecution of the offences specified in Annexure to this order. The SIA shall be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central Agencies and shall take such other measures as may be necessary speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases.”

“The SIA shall consist of a Director and such number of officers and employees as are deputed by the Government from time to time,” the order added.

The order further states, “The CID, CIK and CID, CIJ, already notified as police stations vide notification bearing SRO-230 of 1977 dated 19.05.1977, shall also be the police stations for the purposes of registering and investigation of cases, mentioned in the Annexure to this Order.

Department of Home Affairs further ordered that:

(i) All the officers In-charge of the Police Stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of terrorism related cases, including those specified in the Annexure to this Government order, and also about such cases where any terrorism linkage surfaces during the investigation.

(ii) wherever, upon intimation /s 6 of the National Investigation Act, 2008, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP, J&K shall, having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA & transfer the investigation of the such case at any point of time during its investigation, however, if there is difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing.

(iii) In such cases, where the investigation is not transferred to the SIA, the police headquarters PHQ shall ensure that the SIA is kept informed about the progress of investigation at regular intervals, preferably on fortnightly basis.

(iv) where SIA is of the opinion that an offence specified in Annexure this order has been committed, which is fit to be investigated by it, the SIA shall register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP, J&K informed.

(v) the SlA shall also be the agency for investigation and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the State Government in terms of section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also ordered that

(i)The head ofCID wing shall be the ex-officio Director of the SIA.

(ii) The Director SIA shal, to the extent it pertains to the functioning of the SlA, exercise such powers as may be specified by the Government from time to time.

(iii)Aspecial incentive25% ofthe basic pay shall be paid to the employees who are posted in the SIA.

This step is taken to fasten the investigation of terror related cases registered in Jammu kashmir.



