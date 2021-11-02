Breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment: Monoclonal therapy 100% effective in preventing death, claims study

Hyderabad: In what is being considered as a game-changer in COVID-19 treatment, a study conducted by scientific institutions from Hyderabad - AIG Hospitals, CSIR - Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology ( CCMB ) and Dr. Reddy's Institute of Life Sciences (University of Hyderabad)- has shown that the “Monoclonal Antibody Therapy” is 100 per cent effective in preventing severe diseases and deaths due to SARS CoV 2 infection.

The monoclonal antibody drug cocktail gained global attention as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19 ever since it got administered to ex-US President Donald Trump, but the initial scientific evidence was not enough. There were only a few studies that showed its effectiveness. But no study across the world was done on the Delta variant of SARS CoV2.

In the world’s first published study in a peer-reviewed journal, the researchers successfully proved that monoclonal therapy reduces the chances of severe diseases and deaths in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta variant of SARS CoV 2 by 100%.

“The results are astonishing and will shape the public health policy for treatment of COVID-19 especially in high-risk individuals, those above the age of 60 or even below 60 but with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnant woman, people with chronic diseases, all will benefit immensely. We have clearly demonstrated in our research that when given at the right time, Monoclonal Therapy stops the progression of the disease completely,” said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

The study was conducted on 285 patients with 98 per cent samples tested as Delta variant of COVID-19. It found that 75 per cent of patients who got the monoclonal therapy became RT-PCR negative by the seventh day and 78 per cent of them got relieved of their clinical symptoms like fever, cough, etc. in the same duration.

None of the study participants developed any severe disease or died, the study showed.

What are monoclonal antibodies?

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are antibodies developed in a lab to help bodies fight infection. The therapy can be administered to even patients above 65 years of age, pregnant women and people suffering from diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

The monoclonal antibodies injection combines Casivirimab 600 and Imdevimab 600 and costs around Rs 65,000.

