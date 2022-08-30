JAC Board 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, conducted the JAC 11th Exam Term 1 2022 from May 7, 2022 to May 9, 2022 and the JAC 11th Exam Term 2 was scheduled from June 16, 2022 to July 11, 2022. Candidates who appeared for both the terms can expect their results today in the evening. Candidates who appeared for the JAC 11th Exam 2022 Term 1 and Term 2, please note that the results can be expected today as per reports. There is no official confirmation but candidates are expected to keep checking the official websites, jaresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 11th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Click on the Class 11 exam 2022 result link

Enter the log-in credentials- roll code/ roll number

JAC Class 11 result will appear on the screen

Download JAC Class 11 score card, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the JAC Class 9 exam touched 92.27 per cent, the result was announced on August 26. The girl students have outperformed their male counterpart, while the pass percentage of female students was 92.38 per cent, male was 92.14 per cent. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) candidates appeared in the Class 9 exam held in June.