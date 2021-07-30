JAC Class 12 results declared, check scores at jacresults.com

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Friday (July 30) released Class 12 board results. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced the Class 12 results at a press conference.

The results are available at official websites of the board at jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC released the results of all three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce today.

Mahto said 64 per cent students have passed in the Science stream in JAC 12th result 2021.

How to check JAC Class 12 results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other details

Step 4: Your JAC results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for further reference

Jharkhand Class 12 and 10 board exams were cancelled this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 12 board exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. Howvere, on June 10, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

