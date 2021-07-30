हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JAC Class 12 results

JAC Class 12 results declared, check scores at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Friday (July 30) released Class 12 board results of all three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. 

JAC Class 12 results declared, check scores at jacresults.com
Representational image

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Friday (July 30) released Class 12 board results. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced the Class 12 results at a press conference. 

The results are available at official websites of the board at jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC released the results of all three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce today. 

Mahto said 64 per cent students have passed in the Science stream in JAC 12th result 2021

How to check JAC Class 12 results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other details

Step 4: Your JAC results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for further reference 

Jharkhand Class 12 and 10 board exams were cancelled this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 12 board exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. Howvere, on June 10, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

