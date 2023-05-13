topStoriesenglish2607054
JALANDHAR LOK SABHA BYPOLL RESULTS

Jalandhar (Punjab) Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023: AAP's Sushil Rinku Ahead Of Congress' Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary By Over 28,000 votes

Jalandhar (Punjab) Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku has so far polled over 1,46,000 votes while Karamjit Kaur has got around 1.18 lakh votes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku is leading by over 28,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, latest trends showed on Saturday. Rinku has so far polled 1,46,582 votes while Karamjit Kaur has got 1,18,368 votes, according to the trends available on the Election Commission website.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was in the third spot while Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was in the fourth spot, the website showed.

Atwal has so far received 56,150 votes while Sukhi has polled 50,184 votes.

Counting of votes for the seat, the bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Nineteen candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. The turnout was well below the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

