Jallikattu held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; over 700 bulls participate

Madurai: Jallikattu, a popular bull-taming sport held during Pongal, was on Friday (January 17) held in Alanganallur town of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. According to ANI, more than 700 bulls are participating in the competition. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for security, the report added.

As a part of Pongal, Jallikattu competition is being organised in Palamedu and around 700 bulls participated in the bull-taming sport in the town in Madurai district.

Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu competition begins in Alanganallur town of Madurai district today. More than 700 bulls are participating in the competition. pic.twitter.com/rqkvsW7nMV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu competition is being held in Alanganallur town of Madurai district today. More than 700 bulls are participating in the competition. More than 2000 police personnel have been deployed for security. pic.twitter.com/L4yM7kvwS0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

On Thursday, at least 30 participants were injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Palamedu, out of which six were admitted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Live TV

On January 15, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order for allowing Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu under the supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge. Madurai District collector had said that youth below 21 will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu which will be held till January 31.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned the bull-taming sport after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA); however, the Tamil Nadu government had insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.

(With ANI inputs)