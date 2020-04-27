हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Jamia Coordination Committee member Shafir Rehman arrested under UAPA for conspiracy during Delhi riots

Till now at least nine persons have been arrested by Delhi Police under UAPA in Delhi riots case. 

Jamia Coordination Committee member Shafir Rehman arrested under UAPA for conspiracy during Delhi riots
PTI photo

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police probing Delhi riots arrested a member of Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni from the varsity, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on Monday (April 27). Shafir Rehman, who also happens to be a member of Jamia Alumni Association, has been accused of alleged conspiracy in the communal violence that rocked the northeast district of the national capital in February this year.

Earlier on April 21, the police had charged Jamia Milia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the stringent UAPA. 

Till now at least nine persons have been arrested by Delhi Police under UAPA in Delhi riots case. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid is also under the scanner of the police in connection with the riots, however, it remains unclear if he has been charged under the UAPA.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceShafir RehmanDelhi Riotsjamia coordination committeeJamia IslamiaUAPA
Next
Story

Need to strengthen economy, continue fight against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi
Corona Meter
  • 27892Confirmed
  • 6185Discharged
  • 872Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Bihar: Deceased's family accused Mohammed Chand of murdering in mutual rivalry