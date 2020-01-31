हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jamia Milia Islamia

Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained

Delhi Police on Friday (January 31) has detained student protesters of Jamia Milia Islamia who were sitting outside the police headquarters at ITO. The demonstrations began last night condemning the firing incident near Jamia which left one student injured.

Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained
PTI photo

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday (January 31) has detained student protesters of Jamia Milia Islamia who were sitting outside the police headquarters at ITO. The demonstrations began last night condemning the firing incident near Jamia which left one student injured.

The protesters voiced their anguish at yesterday's incident. A gunman brandished his weapon at the public in the presence of police and fired towards the marching students.

In wake of the sit-in protest, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory saying: "Traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old PHQ building."

Yesterday, students of Jamia Milia Islamia university were holding a march towards Raj Ghat on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, when the gun-totting man moved towards the students and threatened them. He identified himself as "Gopal" and fired one round, injuring a student. 

Live TV

A statement issued by the Delhi Police on the incident read: "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students. The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.

A case has been registered under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act at New Friends Colony police station the statement said.

Tags:
Jamia Milia IslamiaJamia Milia Islamia protestDelhi Police
Next
Story

Nirbhaya case: Delhi Court to hear convicts plea for stay on execution

Must Watch

PT40M3S

DNA analysis of violence against Zee News