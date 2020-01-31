Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday (January 31) has detained student protesters of Jamia Milia Islamia who were sitting outside the police headquarters at ITO. The demonstrations began last night condemning the firing incident near Jamia which left one student injured.

The protesters voiced their anguish at yesterday's incident. A gunman brandished his weapon at the public in the presence of police and fired towards the marching students.

In wake of the sit-in protest, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory saying: "Traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old PHQ building."

Yesterday, students of Jamia Milia Islamia university were holding a march towards Raj Ghat on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, when the gun-totting man moved towards the students and threatened them. He identified himself as "Gopal" and fired one round, injuring a student.

Live TV

A statement issued by the Delhi Police on the incident read: "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students. The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.

A case has been registered under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act at New Friends Colony police station the statement said.