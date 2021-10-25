हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar today

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar today
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 25, 2021) will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar.

Today will be the third day of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the Union Home Minister's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. The Union Home Minister also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

Amit Shah’s J&K visit has come amid reports of several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in the Union Territory which is sparking fear in the valley. Shah on Sunday met the family of Deepak Chand, a young teacher who died in a terrorist attack in Srinagar.

On his first day of the visit, Shah had met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a new era of development has started in the Union Territory and nobody can stop this development.

While addressing an event in Jammu, the Union Minister said, "Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J-K. It is the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifices of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We would not let the people, who are trying to disrupt peace in J-K succeed."

(With ANI inputs)

