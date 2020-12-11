हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Fifth phase of DDC election ends with over 51% voting

The voting for the fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir took place across 37 seats.

The fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Thursday with 51.2 per cent voting. The voting across 37 seats passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, said State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma.

The voting for sixth phase will take place on December 13.

"Polling has been peaceful in 37 constituencies of DDC including 17 in Kashmir division and 20 in Jammu division that witnessed 51.20 per cent of polling," he said. The polling was held in 2104 polling stations including 1190 from the Kashmir division and 914 from the Jammu division.

Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 66.67 per cent with Poonch District recording the highest percentage of 71.62 per cent followed by Doda district with 70.95 per cent and 70.83 per cent voting recorded in Rajouri district, while the lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Jammu district which recorded 60.24 per cent.

Besides, Kashmir Division recorded 33.57 per cent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 56.40 per cent followed by Kupwara District at 52.35 per cent and Budgam with around 45.65 per cent polling.

Giving district-wise details, SEC informed that in Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Ganderbal was 37.47 per cent, Baramulla 44.31 per cent, Anantnag 21.89 per cent, Kulgam 26.94 per cent, Pulwama 8.12 per cent and 5.52 per cent polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in the Jammu division poll percentage of 64.71 per cent was recorded in Samba, 69.47 per cent in Udhampur, 68.27 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.11 per cent in Ramban, 69.15 per cent in Reasi and 62.36 per cent in Kathua.

The SEC said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes during this phase of the election. The SEC said that polling was peaceful and people participated enthusiastically despite severe cold conditions in the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division.

Earlier, the first phase of DDC elections on November 28 saw 51.76 per cent voter turnout while the second phase polls witnessed 48.62 per cent on December 1 and the third phase of DDC elections on December 4 registered voter turnout of 50.53 per cent.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

