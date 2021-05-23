Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara Police busted Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terror module

Srinagar: Kupwara Police busted Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terror module; Terrorist Associate arrested on Sunday (May 23)

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested with heroin and poppy straw in separate incidents in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday (May 23). A truck that was going to Punjab from Kashmir was intercepted by police for checking at Jakhani Chowk along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

During a search, 30 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the truck. The truck driver, Bhajan Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested, he said.

In another incident, 255 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing machine were recovered from a private vehicle at Roun Domail on Dhar road. The driver, Shubham Gupta alias Gagu, a resident of Udhampur, was arrested, the official said.

Two other residents of Udhampur, Ranbir Singh and Mohammad Toufiq, were arrested with 15.5 grams of heroin and Rs 21,700 cash after they were found moving suspiciously near Modi Ground on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, he said.

Incriminating Material Narcotic substance Heroin 8 kgs (worth Rs 50 crore Market value) were recovered from his possession.

The other absconded involved persons have been identified and efforts are being taken to arrest them.

The Module was in close connection with Pakistan based Terror handlers and was involved in drug trade & assisting financially to active terrorists of the Valley. The recoveries also exposed the interconnection between drug dealers and terrorists.



The module was working for Terrorists to strengthen their activities in the valley and was misguiding and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks.



A case under relevant sections of Law has been registered at Police Station Kralpora and an investigation has been taken up.



Kupwara Police once again appeals to the people of the District to come forward with the information regarding Drug Peddlers/Smugglers so that curative steps can be taken against them.

All four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

