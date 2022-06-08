हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha meets slain teacher's family, assures support

Late school teacher Rajni Bala was killed by terrorists at her school in Kulgam district on May 31.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha meets slain teacher&#039;s family, assures support
Pic Credit: File Photo

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, visited the residence of slain school teacher Rajni Bala in Samba district and assured every possible assistance and support to her family. Bala was shot dead by terrorists at her school in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on May 31.

"Met the family members of Smt. Rajni Bala at their residence in Samba. She was one of the most loved & admired teachers in the valley. J&K administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family," Sinha tweeted.

 

Bala's husband Raj Kumar, also a teacher serving in Kashmir, said the family handed over a memorandum of demands to Lt Governor Sinha during their meeting with him.
The memorandum, signed by Kumar's father Ram Lal Atri, sought justice for the slain teacher, who served in Kashmir along with her husband for the past 13 years, and martyr's status to her.

ALSO READ: King is busy in celebrations: Shiv Sena takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over targeted killings in Kashmir

The memorandum also demanded immediate transfer of Kumar to his home town, citing the 'security situation' in the valley and the 'horrific tragedy'.

It also sought release of full salary till the date of retirement of the slain teacher and pensionary benefits to her minor daughter, responsibility for her complete education and a government job thereafter. 

