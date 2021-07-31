Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids 9 places at Jammu in terror-related case, 1 LeM terrorist held

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with case related to terror conspiracy hatched by Lashkar-e-Mustafa to carry out terror activities in J&K. The NIA conducted raids at 9 locations at Shopian, Anantnag and Jammu districts.

In a press statement, NIA said many digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case.

One accused person, Irfan Ahmed Dar from Anantnag has been arrested. As per a preliminary investigation, Dar was involved in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused persons, the statement read.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

