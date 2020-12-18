हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest terrorist associate, recover incriminating material

The Awantipora police found incriminating evidence in the possesion of the arrested associate

Representational image

Awantipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a terrorist associate of Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind terror outfit from south Kashmir’s Awantipora region. The police have also recovered incriminating evidence from his possession.

In an official statement, the police said that the arrested terror associate was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists. He also assisted in the transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas.

The arrested associate has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie who is a resident of Tral. The incriminating evidence found by the Awantipora police was recovered from Ganie’s belongings.

A case against the terrorist has been registered under relevant sections of the law in the Tral Police Station.

Earlier in November, two associates linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested in the same region of Awantipora.

 

