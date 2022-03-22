Jammu and Kashmir police constable killed in shootout with terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: A constable was killed in a brief shoot-out between police and terrorists in Srinagar’s Soura area on Tuesday (March 22), officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police constable was critically injured in a “brief shootout” with terrorists at the Zoonimar Soura area in the outskirts of Srinagar and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He was identified as constable Aamir Hussian.

The Kashmir zone police tweeted, “In a brief shootout at Soura area of Srinagar City, SgCT Amir Hussain Lone R/O Kupwara got injured & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.”

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that there was a brief shootout in which the policeman was critically injured and later shifted to nearby SKIMS Soura. In the gunfight, one terrorist was also injured and probably escaped from the spot, he added.

Later the martyred police soldiers' body was brought to district police lines where all ranks of police, CRPF and civil administration officers paid him tributes after which his body was sent to his native village for the last rites.

On the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told mediapersons, “Police had information about the movement of three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants. A Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police was following the three terrorists who were travelling in a red colour vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shoot-out at Soura in which a police soldier sustained injury who later succumbed.”

He further said that the “trio was headed by one Basit, who has taken over LeT’s command after Mehran’s killing.”

“Two others have also been identified. They will be tracked soon,” he said adding “it seems the same group is involved in the recent killings happening in the last few weeks in Kashmir.”

