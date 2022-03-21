Two, including a Bihar resident, shot in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir

New Delhi: At least two people, one local and one non-local were shot by unknown terrorists in the Budgam and Pulwama districts of Kashmir. The local victim succumbed to his injuries while non-local is being treated in Srinagar’s state hospital, said Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Gotpora area of Budgam and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival, said J&K police in a statement.

The non-local, who was injured in the incident has been identified as Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, who is a street vendor.

As per police, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance where he is being treated.

Police have registered cases in the matter and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Search operations were underway.

It has been reported that incidents of target killing have increased in the last couple of weeks. Unknown terrorists have targeted many panch, sarpanch, and off duty security personnel also a non-local carpenter was shot and injured two days back in the shopping area of south Kashmir.

However, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar a few days back giving the details of the last encounter that happened at Nowgam in which two terrorists were killed said, they have solved the cases of attacks and killings of sarpanch and off duty soldiers by arresting the terrorists in Kulgam, Pulwama and killing of terrorists in Pulwama and Nowgam Srinagar.

