Jammu and Kashmir police nabs LeT terrorists with arms and ammunition

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces arrested one hybrid Let terrorist and his associate on Tuesday. The terrorists were tasked to deliver a weapon and hand grenade, and arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Jammu and Kashmir police claim that both of them were on a joint operation. On specific information concerning the movement of two suspected terrorists, joint police component, Rashtriya rifles and CRPF were on checking.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed

A police statement reads "Today on 23.08.2022 at around 1900 hrs, based on specific information regarding movement of 2 suspected terrorists, joint parties of Police Component Rafiabad, 22 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 CRPF were conducting checking on multiple simultaneous MVCP Grid at Nowpora Six Way Junction, MRF Chowk, Bahrampora Bridge, Sonawani Bridge, and at Behrampora Seeloo Bridge.”

The Naka party at the Behrampora Seelo bridge noticed a suspicious movement of a car toward Seelo at around 1930 hours while inspecting vehicles. They rushed and ordered the vehicle to halt, but the two people on board attempted to flee the scene.

The party evaluated the situation and refrained from firing due to extreme caution and fire control. The Naka party tactfully captured the individuals.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral

When subjected to spot interrogation, the suspects admitted that they had been ordered to transfer a weapon and a hand grenade to Seelo, where they would be used for targeted assassination. They identified themselves as Muzaffar Ah Dar R/O Pazalpura, Dangiwacha Sopore and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad R/O Amberpora, Tarzoo, Sopore.

Muzaffar Ahmed Dar's possession of one pistol, one pistol magazine with eight rounds, and one hand grenade were found during the search and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad's possession of one Chinese hand grenade.

In this regard Case FIR 97/2022 U/S 7/25 I.A Act , 13,18,23 & 38 ULA (P) Act registered in Police Station Dangiwacha, Rafiabad and an investigation is going on. And more arrests are expected.