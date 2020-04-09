Jammu and Kashmir Police Welfare wing makes masks and PPE suits for soldiers

The Jammu and Kashmir's Police welfare wing has been making masks and Personal protective equipment (PPE) suits for soldiers on a war footing to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 spread. Hundreds of masks and protective suits are prepared every day in various districts so that the soldiers, who are in the frontline in the Kashmir Valley, can be prevented from contracting the infection. The move was taken in view of the shortage of masks and protective equipment in the markets.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are seen on the streets round the clock in the entire state to implement the lockdown announced by authorities. Not only this, but the deployment of these cops are also seen in every hospital, quarantine centres and isolation centres. In order to prevent people from getting the infection from this deadly virus, the police are doing their duty at the cost of their lives.

An inspector said, "Our soldiers are always on the first line and we are making these masks for them. These masks are being made in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. The job has been given to the Jammu Kashmir Welfare Centr, then we submit the prepared stock to the police headquarter."

An in-charge of the welfare centre said, "The whole world is facing coronavirus threat and the best weapons we have is to remain cautious and that's why we make those equipments so that our soldiers are safe." These people make masks and PPE suites in hundreds every day and send them to PHQ and from there they are distributed among the soldiers.