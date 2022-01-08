Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar receives heavy snowfall, flight operations delayed

New Delhi: Most places in Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday morning as authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it. The Met department had predicted that the intensity of Snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir`s Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

In an interview with ANI, Mohammad Nazim, a resident, who is enjoying snowfall, said this is truly amazing. The snowfall is the beauty of Kashmir.

"It is amazing, snowfall is the beauty of Kashmir and I am enjoying this," Nazim said. Another resident Ishfaq said, when it comes to snowfall, it is very good for Kashmir. It not only attacks tourism but also helps in economic activity.

"Snowfall in Kashmir attacks tourism, people like to visit in the place during snowfall," he said.

IMD issues red alert for Kashmir

Earlier, on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had changed its alert from "orange" to "red" for Kashmir saying that the area will witness heavy to very heavy snowfall with possibility of avalanches in vulnerable areas.

A statement issued by the IMD office said, "Weather warming for J&K for January 7: Currently it is snowing at most places of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu and rain at a few places of Jammu region. Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/Snow during 7th (night) and 8th. Gradual improvement from 9th morning onwards in J&K."

Flight Operations Delayed At Srinagar Airport

Due to heavy snowfall in the area, all operations at the Srinagar Airport have been delayed. Srinagar Airport issued the notification on Saturday stating that all flights and services were delayed as continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport.

“The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed,” Srinagar Airport said.

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving at least 3,000 vehicles stranded. As per IANS reports, the traffic officials said over 1,000 vehicles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday after which landslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district again blocked the highway.

"It is heavily raining in Udhampur and Ramban districts along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. For the safety of the travellers, no traffic is being allowed this time. All vehicles stranded on the highway are parked at safe places," a department official said.

