Red alert in Jammu and Kashmir, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy snowfall

Kashmir: Heavy snowfall started in plains and hilly areas across Kashmir and in Jammu it is heavily raining at several isolated places. IMD had already predicted heavy to heavy snowfall from today 7th afternoon to 9th morning across Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh UT.

After the heavy snowfall started, seeing the intensity weatherman issued red alert across Jammu Kashmir as there is expected further increase in snow and rains.

“Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with the main intensity of heavy to Very heavy rain/snow during 7th (night) and January 8th,” a statement MET says. “There would be gradual improvement from January 9th Morning onwards in J&K. It reads more. Met has also issued red alert across UT.

The MeT official said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.” And has issued an avalanche warning in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley especially in north Kashmir.



After the red alert administration urged people not to venture into avalanche-prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.

Besides all national highways connecting Kashmir to the rest of India are closed for vehicular traffic including main access Jammu and Kashmir national highway. On this road, at many places, heavy snow got accumulated and at many other places, landslides occurred which forced the administration to stop the traffic.

As per reports hundred of people including tourists are stranded for whom the administration is trying to provide help.

However, beacon and traffic officials have put men and machines in work to clear the highway.

A traffic official said “ we have been on work since morning along with beacon personals and all efforts are made to make highway open” but he added that continues heavy snowfall hamper the work”

Besides Srinagar, Leh road after the heavy accumulation of snow at Zojila pass has closed for traffic for the winter months. While Mughal road connecting Srinagar to Poonch also is closed for traffic due to heavy snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Temperatures had also a swift dip and mercury has gone below zero at most of the places in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gulmarg, recorded minus 5.5°C temperature and around 2ft of fresh snow is accumulated, Pahalgam, the famous resort had 6inch fresh snowfall and recorded minus 0.4°C temperature.

The administration had also taken many steps for the safe guard of common people across the valley after receiving the alert from IMD. Control rooms are established at all district headquarters with the emergency phone numbers being circulated among people so that in case of emergency they can contact authorities.

In Srinagar, the municipality has kept around 30 snow clearance machines ready to clear the snow on city road, especially which goes to hospitals and airport, and other essential service departments.

Man and machinery are also kept intact in other parts of the Kashmir valley to clear the snow and provide help to people. The employees of the waterworks and power development department are told to be present round the clock for emergency works.

The administration has also kept state disaster management teams ready to handle any untoward incident if happens. Besides army and police are also requested to keep their teams ready in case the administration needs their assistance.



Live TV