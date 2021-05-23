Jammu & Kashmir: Major incident averted, explosives recovered in Karnah, Tangdhar

Srinagar: Security forces recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a Defence spokesman said on Sunday (May 23).

Based on a specific Jammu and Kashmir Police intelligence, a joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in Karnah, Tangdhar, Kupwara on Saturday (May 22) morning.

The joint operation led to the recovery of 15 sticks of Plastic Explosives, near Nichli Jabri Village of Tangdhar. These explosives were hidden in a Dhok for further transhipment to the hinterland, Musavi said.

Security agencies and Civil Administration in Karnah Tehsil continue to work hand in hand to negate the security threat of smuggling of narcotics, weapons and stores for terror organisations in J&K, through the Tangdhar bowl, the spokesperson said.

In the last two years, a total of 28 weapons and over 60 kgs of narcotics has been recovered from Karnah, apart from a host of explosives including ammunition and grenades.

Live TV