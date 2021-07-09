हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu & Kashmir police arrest terrorist in Hajin, arms and ammunition recovered

Incriminating evidence was found during the arrest according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Jammu &amp; Kashmir police arrest terrorist in Hajin, arms and ammunition recovered
File photo

Srinagar: Jammu kashmir police in bandipora claimed that they have arrested active Lashkar-e-taiba terrorists along with arms and ammunition which they have recovered from the arrest. 

The police statement reads “ Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Hajin.”

Based on a specific input regarding movement of terrorists towards Hajin town for subversive activities, a joint Naka was established in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13RR,IRP 21th Bn and 45 Bn CRPF. During Naka checking movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh @ Abu Maviya R/o Chandergeer Hajin. 

It adds that Incriminating material along with live arms and  ammunition which includes one chinese pistol along with live rounds were recovered from the possession.

 It is pertinent to mention here that the said person had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town. 

In this connection FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir PoliceJammu and Kashmir attackLakshar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

Recent UP local elections remind one of 'gross misuse of official machinery' during SP rule: Mayawati

Must Watch

PT35M18S

UP: Accuse who misbehaved with woman during Block Pramukh election violence arrested