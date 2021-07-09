Jammu & Kashmir police arrest terrorist in Hajin, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Jammu kashmir police in bandipora claimed that they have arrested active Lashkar-e-taiba terrorists along with arms and ammunition which they have recovered from the arrest.

The police statement reads “ Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Hajin.”

Based on a specific input regarding movement of terrorists towards Hajin town for subversive activities, a joint Naka was established in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13RR,IRP 21th Bn and 45 Bn CRPF. During Naka checking movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh @ Abu Maviya R/o Chandergeer Hajin.

It adds that Incriminating material along with live arms and ammunition which includes one chinese pistol along with live rounds were recovered from the possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said person had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.

In this connection FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated.

