Jammu and Kashmir

Jawan martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector

Jawan martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Nowshera sector

In yet another violation of ceasefire by Pakistan, an Indian Army personnel of Naib Subedar rank was martyred along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 22).

According to Army sources, Pakistani forces started unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3:30 am and in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"At about 3.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Again at about 5.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly at both the sectors," Colonel Anand, defence ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying by IANS.

On Saturday (June 20), Pakistan had violated ceasefire in North Kashmir's Uri sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas. Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation.

Jammu and Kashmirjawan martyred ceasefireNowshera jawan martyred
