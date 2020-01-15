Jawans carry pregnant Kashmiri woman in snowfall, PM Modi hails Army’s valour

As the nation celebrates the 72nd Army Day on Wednesday (January 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Army personnel who braved heavy snowfall to help a pregnant woman in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official account of Chinar Corps – Indian Army tweeted a video of jawans carrying a pregnant woman on a stretcher through heavy snow in the Kashmir Valley. The video went viral within no time and PM Modi retweeted the video and hailed the army personnel for helping the woman.

The prime minister said that he is proud of the Army and hailed the Army for its valour and professionalism. “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child,” tweeted the prime minister.

In the video, Army jawans and some civilians can be seen carrying the stretcher through the snow to admit the woman named Shamima in hospital. According to the Army, Shamima later delivered her baby at the hospital and both the mother and the child were fine.

In their tweet, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on the stretcher through heavy snow.”

The 72nd Army Day it celebrated on January 15 every year because it was on this day that Lt Gen K M Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.