Jeans and T-shirts banned in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat

Lucknow: Staff working in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat have been banned from wearing jeans and T-shirts during office hours. This order was issued by Narendra Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

The order says that now all the employees of the secretariat will wear clothes according to the dignity of the secretariat.This instruction has been issued to all the officers and employees of the secretariat.

Now no one is allowed to enter the Secretariat wearing jeans and T-shirt or other casual wear.

The order has asked all the officers and employees to wear only formal dress during office hours, as per the dignity of the secretariat.

