हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Jeans and T-shirts banned in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat

Staff working at the UP Assembly Secretariat will not be allowed to wear casual clothes now during office hours

Jeans and T-shirts banned in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat

Lucknow: Staff working in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat have been banned from wearing jeans and T-shirts during office hours. This order was issued by Narendra Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

The order says that now all the employees of the secretariat will wear clothes according to the dignity of the secretariat.This instruction has been issued to all the officers and employees of the secretariat.

Now no one is allowed to enter the Secretariat wearing jeans and T-shirt or other casual wear.

The order has asked all the officers and employees to wear only formal dress during office hours, as per the dignity of the secretariat.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshAssembly SecretariatJeansT-shirtsNarendra Kumar Mishra
Next
Story

Three girls aged 8-12 drown while clicking selfies on boat in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat says he will accept the decision of high command