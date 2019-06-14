JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta qualified for several Olympiads, never slept without clarifying doubts

JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta would never go to bed without clarifying his doubts. But at the same time, he doesn't advocate studying for long hours without a break.

“Students should study without stress. During the preparation, they should be relaxed physically as well as mentally. Self-competition plays a vital role in achieving the goal. This helps in analysing the weak areas. Do not study for long hours. Take a break and relax after every two hours,” he tells Zee News.

Kartikey, who hails from Ballarpur (Maharashtra), had secured AIR-18 rank in JEE Main 2019 by scoring 100 percentile, emerging as the second topper from Maharashtra. He scored 346 out of 372 marks in JEE Advanced 2019. In Class 12, he secured 93.7 per cent.

Kartikey also qualified several Olympiads including Indian National Physics Olympiad, Indian Chemistry Olympiad, Indian National Olympiads in Astronomy and Indian National Junior Science Olympiad. He also qualified for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana in 2017 and 2018.

Regular weekly tests and self-analysis also helped Kartikey improve his performance.

Kartikeya avoided social media and used a keypad phone. “I used a regular keypad phone and was never active on social media,” he says.

He looks up to mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. “Great mathematician Shrinivas Ramanujan is my idol.”

For now, Kartikeya aims to pursue engineering from IIT Bombay in Computer Science branch.

Kartikeya's father Chandresh Gupta is employed as general manager in the paper industry, while his mother Poonam is a housemaker. His elder brother is pursuing engineering in Computer Science from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai.