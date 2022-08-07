JEE Advanced 2022 registration starts today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to apply
The registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 will soon begin on the official site jeeadv.ac.in, scroll down JEE Advanced exam schedule and more details.
Trending Photos
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will coomence the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process today, August 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022 online through the official site- jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates
- Commencement of online application process- August 7, 2022
- Last date to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022- August 11, 2022
- JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card release date- August 23, 202
- JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date- August 28, 2022
ALSO READ- JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key OUT, direct link to download here
Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced 2022
- Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
- Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link that will be availble soon on the home page.
- Enter the login credentials and apply for JEE Advanced by filling in the application form.
- Payment of application fees and click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page of JEE Advanced application form
JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates
JEE Advanced admit cards will be available from August 23 and the exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion