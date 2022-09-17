JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 DECLARED at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard here

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay announced the JEE Advanced Result 2022 for Architecture Aptitude Test today, September 17. Candidates can now check and download their JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s how to download JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result link

Enter the required details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 can fill their choices for Architecture programmes in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6:00 pm today, September 17, 2022. IIT Bombay conducted the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 on September 12 and declared the results for the same today at 5 PM.