JEE, CDS, NEET exams 2020: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asks Centre to remove uncertainty over dates

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the government of India to take quick steps to remove the uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET.

Speaking at a video conference of Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he apprised the Prime Minister that the state was fully prepared to meet any eventuality in coronavirus crisis and all efforts are being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner.

Sharing details about Haryana in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the Chief Minister said the present statistics of the state are quite promising.

The Chief Minister said the state is putting a lot of emphasis on screening and testing. A total of 20,792 teams with Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, etc., have been formed for this purpose.

The exams dates of JEE, CDS, NEET 2020 have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

1. NEET 2020 exams: National Eligibility and Entrance Test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) is the only UG medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS admissions.

After postponing NEET 2020 until the last week of May, the NTA has now allowed candidates to change exam centre and make correction in their application forms. The last date for changing centre, and making corrections at ntaneet.nic.in is May 3, 2020 (11.50 pm). The new exams date, admit card release date will be announced after assessing the coronavirus lockdown situation.

2. CDS 2020 exams: The examination dates for Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS), conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), were announced on March 23, 2020, at UPSC's official website upsc.gov.in. The notification for CDS(II) has not been released due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

3. JEE 2020 exams: The JEE Main 2020 exam is likely to be held in June, but new dates are yet to be confirmed by NTA on the official website. The facility to make correction in the exam city centre is available until May 3 (till 5 pm). NTA

re-opened JEE Main 2020 correction window to edit particulars in the filled-in JEE Main 2020 application form until May 3.

Notably, the admit card date of JEE Main 2020 will be released on the official website.