JEE Main 2021 February result expected today: Check percentile, ranking at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that it would release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for February exam on March 7, Sunday. However, no official notification has been released in this regard as yet.

Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the result, the NTA would also release score or percentile rank for the candidates.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be given 100 percentile rank. JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

NTA will announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

How to download the scorecard:

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login credentials

Submit to verify your results.

JEE Main is a national-level Entrance Examination conducted every year for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in the fields of Science and Technology. Through this examination, candidates can get admitted into prestigious institutions across the country.

