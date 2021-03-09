हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2021 results

JEE Main 2021 results: 6 students secure 100 per cent marks, check your score on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students who have secured 100 percentile score are - Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh from Chandigarh, Pravar Kataria and Rimjhim Das from Delhi-NCR, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Anant Krishna from Gujarat.

JEE Main 2021 results: 6 students secure 100 per cent marks, check your score on jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) JEE Main 2021were declared on Monday night. In the examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), six students have secured 100 percentile score.

The result of only Paper 1 (BE and B.Tech) marks was declared on Monday. The results of Paper 2A and 2B (B. Arch and B Planning) are likely to be announced in the next few days.

Students who have secured 100 percentile score are - Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh from Chandigarh, Pravar Kataria and Rimjhim Das from Delhi-NCR, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Anant Krishna from Gujarat.

The students can view their exam results on the NTA website.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) was conducted by the NTA from February 24-26, 2021. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for Paper 1 (BE and B.Tech) in this examination.

The JEE Main examination was conducted in 331 cities including 9 cities outside India in 828 centres in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

During the examination, 25,557 jammers were installed at the examination centres to check "inappropriate conduct" of the candidates through mobile or any other electronic device.

The examinations were conducted keeping all Covid-related precautions in mind.

