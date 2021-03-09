JEE Main 2021 topper draws inspiration from Elon Musk, aims to go to IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Ranjim Prabal Das, one of the six toppers of JEE Main 2021 who scored 100 percentile, is inspired by none other than one of the richest men on the planet, Elon Musk.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk is known for his scientific ventures, from self-driving cars to space exploration and a major influencer on social media. For an 18-year-old aiming to follow in his footsteps is only natural.

"I follow Elon Musk," Das was quoted as saying by ANI.

Das, who moved from Assam to Delhi at a young age, is planning to take admission into IIT Delhi for higher studies. If that doesn't work out, he has a back up in form of the prestigious IISc Bengaluru.

"I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation," said Das.

The road to the top wasn't easy for the young engineering aspirant. He hit a major hurdle in his preparation when he caught the COVID-19 infection. But he clearly came out stronger on the other side.

"When I tested COVID-19 positive I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies," said Das.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (March 8) announced the results of the February session of the JEE Main 2021 exams.

Apart from Das, the other toppers are Saket Jha, Pravar Kataria, Guramrit Singh, Siddhant Mukherjee and Ananth Krishna Kadambi.

