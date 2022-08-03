JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two exam on Saturday, August 6. According to media reports the JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6, and the answer key will be out today. The JEE Main 2022 result and answer key will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

Candidates are advised to only check the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in and the JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results will be declared on these two websites only.

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to download the session 2 result

- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.”

- You will be directed to a new webpage.

- Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

- Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key will be out today and it will be released by the National Testing Agency. To access the answer key, candidates will have to login to their account and enter the credentials. The answer key will only help the candidates in giving a rough idea of their scores and it will not be their final results.