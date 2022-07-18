Every year, a significant number of students want to get accepted into one of the IITs. JEE Advanced is the only option to get into IITs' undergraduate engineering and architecture programs. Only candidates who pass the JEE Main exam and place among the top 2,50,000 students on the merit list are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam. Therefore, the competition is quite tough and every aspirant must do die-hard preparation to pass the test. In this article, we will discuss five crucial tips that will help you clear the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam.

What is JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit?

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit is a compilation of previous years' question papers along with mock test sets. The best part is that this toolkit includes the solved papers that will help aspirants get ready for the examination. Practice makes perfect and this toolkit is exclusively designed to help the aspirant to make a top-notch practice of their JEE syllabus. Now that you have understood the specialty of the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit, now we will share five amazing tips that will help you get the best out of this toolkit and prepare for the test!

1. Set a fixed time:

At the time of preparing for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam Toolkit, the aspirant must follow a consistent routine. Select a specific timeframe for the study. Be it early morning or mid-night- whatever time you choose; the aspirant should be dedicated to it. This will lead to the development of the discipline in your daily activity and will make you committed to regular studies.

2. Mark the most frequent question that came in previous years:

Going through the bulky notes and books is good but you add more smartness to overall preparation by bringing home the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit. This tool kit has a set of previous years' question papers that will help you to evaluate the question pattern and the repeating content. It is a good idea to practice all of the previous year's question papers, especially those that have a repetitive tendency. You can mark the most frequently appeared questions and pay special attention to them. You do not have to ask for others or take tours to libraries to find those questions since you can get them all compiled with the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit.

3. Go through the mock test set and practice every day:

Not only previous years' question papers but JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit also comes packed with most test sets for the top-notch preparation. You can take the effectiveness of your study to the next level by solving each set every day and getting a thorough revision of topics. This mock test will not only strengthen your knowledge but will also help you improve your speed and time management which is very crucial while taking the JEE examination in real life. Therefore, regular practice of mock test sets with JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit is imperative for thorough JEE preparation! To get your best results start preparing with Oswaal JEE Advanced Previous Years’ Solved Paper | Physics Mathematics | for exam 2022. Students will get numerous benefits from these:

20 years solved Papers for PCM Hints & Shortcuts given for tricky questions

Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

Mnemonics to boost memory and confidence

Oswaal QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online content One SQP – Paper: 1 & 2

Subject-wise based on the latest pattern with detailed Explanations Tips to crack JEE Advanced Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise

Here is the recommended link for Oswaal JEE Advanced Previous Years’ Solved Question Papers | Physics Mathematics | For Exam 2022 https://bit.ly/3O9vJuK

Here is the recommended link for Oswaal JEE Advanced Mock Test Sample Papers | For Exam 2022 https://bit.ly/3PxOskT

4. Take the help of solved question papers:

It is difficult and time-consuming to find specific answers to some specific questions. You literally have to go through every chapter to look for the specific solution. Again, ignoring the particular problem is also not a good idea and this can appear in the main examination. To save time and effort, you can simply use the solved question papers of the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit. This will simplify the whole preparation process and you can concentrate more on your studies instead of going through each and every line of the book.

5. Be determined and consistent:

No matter what study pattern you follow, it is imperative to be determined and consistent with it. If you really have the passion to become a successful engineer by completing studies in one of the IITs, then you must clear the JEE advanced with a great ranking. For this, you need to study hard and your effort will only pay off if you are consistent with your preparation plan.

Follow these tips along with the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Toolkit, and success will be on the way. All the best!

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)