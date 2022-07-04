JEE Main Answer Key 2022: The last day to raise objection on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 answer key is today, July 4. Earlier, candidates were given options to challenge JEE Main answer key till 5 PM today, which is now extended to 11:50 pm. The candidates can raise objections on JEE Main 2022 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA, "the payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm up to July 4, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium." The candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The raised challenges or objection would assessed by an expert and if the objections are accepted then they would revise the JEE Main 2022 final answer key on the basis of the challenge raised by candidates. Any objection raised by candidates would not be accepted without submitting the fee.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Here is how you can raise objections

- Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen

- To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge

- Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required

- Pay the fee to complete the process

- Once done, click on OK

- Download the document, take a print out for further references.

The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 result in the form of Raw score and percentile score and the candidates will get 4 marks for the correct answer and 1 marks will be deducted if the answer is incorrect.