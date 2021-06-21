हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2021

JEE Main, NEET 2021 update! Exam dates to be announced soon

The reviewing committee of the Education Ministry is analysing the COVID-19 situation in the country and will soon announce the fate of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance examinations.

JEE Main, NEET 2021 update! Exam dates to be announced soon
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Education Ministry is likely to announce its decision regarding the pending JEE Main and NEET 2021 exams in a few days. The Ministry will decide if JEE Mains and NEET 2021 will be scheduled for August or not.

“The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a senior official told PTI.

It is notable that the NTA postponed the April and May session JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET-PG, and other entrance tests in April due to the worse pandemic situations as the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had informed that a review meeting will soon be conducted to decide the schedule for the remaining examinations.

JEE Main 2021 exam

As the COVID-19 cases are declining, experts believe that JEE Main 2021 exams may be conducted in the third week of July or the second week of August.

The JEE-Main exam conducted four times a year to offer students a chance to improve their scores. The first phase of examination was scheduled for February, followed by the second phase in March, the third and fourth phases were scheduled for April and May respectively.

The Centre postponed both April and May exams of JEE-Main 2021 entrance exams in the wake surge in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

NEET Medical Entrance Exam 2021

Last year, NEET was held on September 13 after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, a total of 7,71,500 candidates had qualified for the exam, for which over 13.66 lakh appeared for the exam. 

ALSO READ: UP Board Exams 2021: Criteria to evaluate Class 10th, Class 12th students announced, check here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
