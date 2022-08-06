CUET UG 2022: The second phase of the CUET UG exam is dealing with major technical crisis and once again CUET paper scheduled for August 6 has been postponed due to "administrative/ logistic/ technical reasons". In its official notice the National Testing Agency, NTA informed that due to "administrative/ logistic/ technical reasons" the exam scheduled for August 6 has been postponed for 53 centres in India most which are in Delhi- NCR.

According to the official notice released by the NTA, July 6 exam for the candidates who were scheduled to appear at these centres will be held between August 12 to August 14. NTA also said that the same admit will be valid on the new dates of the exam.

"In case, the above-mentioned date is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning the desired date and roll number," stated NTA in its official notice. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in and CUET's official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates and news on CUET 2022.

