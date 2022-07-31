REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER) will likely release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) answer key 2022 today 31 July. As per the notification, answer keys will be issued separately for Level 1 and Level 2. Once the answer key is out, BSER oInterested candidates can scroll down to know how to calculate marks based on the answer key. The REET answer key will be available for download as it becomes available, therefore candidates should keep an eye on the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 answer key will be issued by the Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan (BSER) online.

REET 2022: Here is how to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to official website reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the REET 2022 answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your credentials, if required

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 answer key link

Step 5: Download the REET answer key 2022 and take a printout for future use.

REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam was conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers.

REET is a teacher recruitment exam for primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.